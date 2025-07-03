Holcombe Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 3,204 CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Holcombe Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth $3,402,151,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,949,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222,885 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,192,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,103,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in CocaCola by 8,419.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,961,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891,034 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CocaCola Stock Down 1.0%
CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CocaCola Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.60%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Cfra Research raised shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.27.
CocaCola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
