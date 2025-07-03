Holcombe Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 3,204 CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Holcombe Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth $3,402,151,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,949,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222,885 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,192,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,103,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in CocaCola by 8,419.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,961,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891,034 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Stock Down 1.0%

KO stock opened at $70.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.12 and its 200-day moving average is $68.44.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Cfra Research raised shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KO

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.