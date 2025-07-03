Hixon Zuercher LLC Buys 2,493 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.3% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $111.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.17 and its 200-day moving average is $108.45. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 52.52%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

