Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 635 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 4.1%

QUAL stock opened at $183.93 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26. The firm has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.10.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.