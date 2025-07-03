Head to Head Survey: LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) vs. Ecosphere Technologies (OTCMKTS:ESPHQ)

Ecosphere Technologies (OTCMKTS:ESPHQ – Get Free Report) and LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.1% of LiqTech International shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Ecosphere Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of LiqTech International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ecosphere Technologies and LiqTech International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecosphere Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LiqTech International $14.60 million 1.05 -$10.35 million ($1.49) -1.07

Ecosphere Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiqTech International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ecosphere Technologies and LiqTech International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecosphere Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 LiqTech International 0 0 2 0 3.00

LiqTech International has a consensus target price of $4.80, indicating a potential upside of 200.94%. Given LiqTech International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LiqTech International is more favorable than Ecosphere Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Ecosphere Technologies and LiqTech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecosphere Technologies N/A N/A N/A LiqTech International -68.79% -74.41% -33.72%

Summary

LiqTech International beats Ecosphere Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecosphere Technologies

Ecosphere Technologies, Inc., a technology development and intellectual property licensing company, develops environmental solutions for the water, agriculture, energy, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers Ozonix water treatment technology, an advanced oxidation process that is designed to treat and recycle industrial wastewater without the use of toxic chemicals. Its Ozonix water treatment technology is used in oil and natural gas, mining, agriculture, energy, food and beverage, industrial, and marine, as well as for municipal wastewater treatment applications. The company also provides Ecos PowerCube, a mobile and solar powered generator, which increases the total amount of solar power generation that is used in various markets, including off-grid agricultural, military, emergency/disaster relief, and humanitarian and wireless communication efforts for remote applications. In addition, it offers Ecos GrowCube, a fully-automated hydroponic growing system, which increases the crop production. Ecosphere Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida. On December 5, 2019, the voluntary petition of Ecosphere Technologies, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on December 21, 2018.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc., a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments. It also manufactures and sells silicon carbide ceramic filtration technologies for liquid and gas purification; and diesel particulate filters for exhaust emission control solutions to the verified retrofit and the original equipment manufacturer market. In addition, the company develops, manufactures, and sells liquid filtration systems, which are used for the marine scrubber systems, filtration of produced water, industrial applications, pool and spa water, food and beverage application, and silicon carbide membrane technology. Further, it provides flexible and plastics manufacturing products for machining, welding, bending, and solvent cementing. LiqTech International, Inc. sells its products primarily to industrial customers through direct sales, systems integrators, distributors, agents, and partners. The company was formerly known as Blue Moose Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiqTech International, Inc. in October 2011. LiqTech International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

