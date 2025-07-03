Head to Head Review: Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) versus Its Competitors

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) is one of 60 public companies in the “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sportsman’s Warehouse to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Sportsman’s Warehouse shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Sportsman’s Warehouse shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Sportsman’s Warehouse and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportsman’s Warehouse -3.01% -7.65% -1.96% Sportsman’s Warehouse Competitors -6.38% 2.18% 1.42%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sportsman’s Warehouse $1.20 billion -$33.06 million -3.45 Sportsman’s Warehouse Competitors $5.93 billion $362.55 million 58.34

This table compares Sportsman’s Warehouse and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sportsman’s Warehouse’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sportsman’s Warehouse. Sportsman’s Warehouse is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Sportsman’s Warehouse has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sportsman’s Warehouse’s competitors have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sportsman’s Warehouse and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportsman’s Warehouse 0 1 5 0 2.83 Sportsman’s Warehouse Competitors 872 4915 5300 112 2.42

Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.37%. As a group, “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies have a potential upside of 20.62%. Given Sportsman’s Warehouse’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sportsman’s Warehouse has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Sportsman’s Warehouse competitors beat Sportsman’s Warehouse on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

(Get Free Report)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.