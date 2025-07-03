Head-To-Head Comparison: Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) and Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and Summit Industrial Income REIT”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Street Properties $115.99 million 1.58 -$52.72 million ($0.64) -2.77 Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A $0.59 29.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Franklin Street Properties. Franklin Street Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit Industrial Income REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Franklin Street Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Summit Industrial Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Franklin Street Properties pays out -6.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit Industrial Income REIT pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Franklin Street Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and Summit Industrial Income REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Street Properties -43.90% -7.79% -5.30% Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Summit Industrial Income REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

