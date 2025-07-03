HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

HCI Group has a payout ratio of 10.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HCI Group to earn $13.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI Group Price Performance

HCI stock opened at $145.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.21. HCI Group has a 12 month low of $83.65 and a 12 month high of $176.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $216.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.89 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 17.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HCI Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 45,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCI. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of HCI Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Compass Point upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCI Group

HCI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.