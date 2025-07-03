Harris & Harris Group (NASDAQ:TURN) versus KBR (NYSE:KBR) Head to Head Analysis

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) and Harris & Harris Group (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.0% of KBR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Harris & Harris Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of KBR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Harris & Harris Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get KBR alerts:

Profitability

This table compares KBR and Harris & Harris Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBR 4.99% 32.55% 7.27% Harris & Harris Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBR 0 4 3 0 2.43 Harris & Harris Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for KBR and Harris & Harris Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

KBR presently has a consensus target price of $64.14, suggesting a potential upside of 35.21%. Given KBR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe KBR is more favorable than Harris & Harris Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KBR and Harris & Harris Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBR $7.74 billion 0.79 $375.00 million $2.99 15.87 Harris & Harris Group $190,000.00 210.26 -$3.87 million N/A N/A

KBR has higher revenue and earnings than Harris & Harris Group.

Risk & Volatility

KBR has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harris & Harris Group has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KBR beats Harris & Harris Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KBR

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc. provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its services cover research and development, advanced prototyping, acquisition support, systems engineering, cyber analytics, space domain awareness, test and evaluation, systems integration and program management, global supply chain management, and operations readiness and support, as well as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance services. This segment also provides various professional advisory services to the defense, renewable energy, and critical infrastructure sectors. The Sustainable Technology Solutions segment operates portfolio of various proprietary process technologies for ammonia/syngas, chemical/petrochemicals, clean refining, and circular process/circular economy solutions. This segment also provides synergistic services, including advisory and consulting focused on broad-based energy transition and net-zero carbon emission solutions; high-end engineering, design and program management centered around decarbonization, energy efficiency, environmental impact and asset optimization; and digitally-enabled operating and monitoring solutions. KBR, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Harris & Harris Group

(Get Free Report)

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds. It invests in exchange-traded equity securities, non exchange-traded equity securities, cash and cash equivalents and assets of the adviser that are primarily receivables and prepaid expenses. The firm conducts in-house research to make investments. The firm was formerly known as Harris & Harris Group, Inc. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.