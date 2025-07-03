Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Has $4.49 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $778.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $777.35 and its 200 day moving average is $799.71. The firm has a market cap of $738.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $936.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.61.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

