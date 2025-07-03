Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 422,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,775 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,827,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,545 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Haleon by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,328,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,232,000 after buying an additional 6,175,835 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,793,000 after acquiring an additional 58,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,014,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,382,000 after acquiring an additional 930,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,412,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,931 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of HLN opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.25. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

