Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 5,480 Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Core Bond ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.35% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF worth $8,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 38,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 16,829 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Tilson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,921,000 after purchasing an additional 126,177 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 68,771 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCRB stock opened at $77.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.66. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.82 and a 52 week high of $79.86.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2877 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

