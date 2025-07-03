GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 82.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,480 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of GSK by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,646,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,797,000 after purchasing an additional 955,891 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in GSK by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in GSK by 15.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in GSK by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Down 1.1%

GSK stock opened at $38.52 on Thursday. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The stock has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4216 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSK. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

