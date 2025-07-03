Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) CEO Ole G. Rosgaard Sells 19,248 Shares

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) CEO Ole G. Rosgaard sold 19,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,347,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 78,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,120. This represents a 19.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Greif Trading Down 0.1%

GEF stock opened at $69.76 on Thursday. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $73.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.01 and its 200-day moving average is $58.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Greif had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Greif’s payout ratio is 60.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Greif by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greif by 4.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Greif by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Greif by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Greif from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Greif from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

