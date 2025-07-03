Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Price Down 15.2% – Here’s Why

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) shares were down 15.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,646 ($22.48) and last traded at GBX 1,675 ($22.87). Approximately 5,472,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 336% from the average daily volume of 1,256,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,975 ($26.97).
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($44.38) price objective on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.
In other news, insider Roisin Currie acquired 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,791 ($38.11) per share, for a total transaction of £1,786.24 ($2,439.22). 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Greggs is a leading UK food-on-the-go retailer with more than 2,600 shops nationwide and approximately 33,000 employees across the business.
As a food-on-the-go retailer, Greggs specialises in daily fresh shop-made sandwiches, and savouries baked fresh in the shop ovens throughout the day. These are further complemented by popular products and ranges including freshly ground coffee, breakfast, confectionery and evening menu items.
