Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX) COO William J. Krueger Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) COO William J. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 32,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,272. The trade was a 10.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 21.6%

Shares of GBX stock opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.87. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Separately, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GBX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,993,000 after buying an additional 535,843 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 268.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 379,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,416,000 after buying an additional 276,228 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 545,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after buying an additional 264,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,778,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,541,000 after buying an additional 242,180 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,257,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.