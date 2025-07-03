Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $121.86 and last traded at $121.83, with a volume of 181844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.46.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,664,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,391 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,346,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,773,000 after purchasing an additional 122,531 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,328,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,534,000 after purchasing an additional 76,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,059,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,417,000 after acquiring an additional 58,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,900,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,268,000 after purchasing an additional 52,292 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

