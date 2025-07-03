Gold Stocks Worth Watching – June 30th

Robinhood Markets, CocaCola, Kraft Heinz, Vale, Newmont, Freeport-McMoRan, and Kinross Gold are the seven Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are equity shares of companies whose primary business involves the exploration, mining, or refining of gold. Owning these stocks gives investors leveraged exposure to movements in the gold price, since a rise in gold’s market value often boosts mining profits. Their share price can also be affected by factors such as production costs, reserve estimates, and broader economic or geopolitical conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded up $8.28 on Monday, hitting $91.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,129,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,289,492. The company has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.25. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.66.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,923,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,054,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46. CocaCola has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.71. 8,077,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,421,808. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.00. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

NYSE:VALE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.74. 21,211,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,075,268. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.36. Vale has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of NEM traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.84. 3,337,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,541,683. The stock has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.31. Newmont has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $60.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.68. 4,352,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,371,282. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.12. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $52.61. The company has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Kinross Gold (KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Shares of NYSE KGC traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,959,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,748,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63.

