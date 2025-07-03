Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 1,948 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.80 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average of $45.61. The firm has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

