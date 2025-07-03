Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.15%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

