Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Has $8.45 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $8,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 104,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $56.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.20. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.