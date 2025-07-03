Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Acquires 73 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16,009.5% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 773,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,227,000 after purchasing an additional 768,934 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,460,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,684,000 after acquiring an additional 142,520 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,574,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,162,000 after buying an additional 84,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 1.3%

NXST opened at $180.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.66 and a 52 week high of $191.86.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 29.21%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $125,094.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,752. This represents a 6.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $140,462.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,698. This trade represents a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,474 shares of company stock worth $3,666,988. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group



Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

