Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Acquires 18,264 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 698,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,264 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $18,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 43,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 46,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $29.52 on Thursday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

