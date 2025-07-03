General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 3.4% in the first quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in General Mills by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $53.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion and a PE ratio of 13.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

