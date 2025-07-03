Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 46.10 ($0.63) and traded as high as GBX 53 ($0.72). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 52 ($0.71), with a volume of 971,793 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming Realms from GBX 50 ($0.68) to GBX 57 ($0.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Gaming Realms Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £154.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 46.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 39.94.

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaming Realms had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 25.57%. Analysts forecast that Gaming Realms plc will post 3.6954315 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming Realms news, insider Geoffrey Robert Green sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.70), for a total transaction of £102,000 ($139,287.18). 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming Realms Company Profile

Gaming Realms creates and licenses innovative games for mobile, with operations in the UK, U.S. and Canada. Through its unique IP and brands, Gaming Realms is bringing together media, entertainment and gaming assets in new game formats. The Gaming Realms management team includes accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced executives from a wide range of leading gaming and media companies.

See Also

