Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Purchased by Novem Group

Novem Group raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Novem Group’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $186,320.00. Following the sale, the director owned 136,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,270.74. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush set a $55.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 1.7%

GLPI opened at $48.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $43.81 and a one year high of $52.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.10.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $395.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 50.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.03%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

