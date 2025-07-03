Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 389.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Gain Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:GANX opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. Gain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.12.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, research analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Gain Therapeutics by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 98,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44,750 shares during the period. 11.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

