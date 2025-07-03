Fusion Family Wealth LLC Has $31.41 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC cut its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,543,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,858 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $31,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $102,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000.

NASDAQ BSCS opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.29. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $20.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.0776 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

