Fusion Family Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,570,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,901 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF accounts for approximately 14.3% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 2.97% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $156,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA RWL opened at $104.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $105.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.77 and a 200-day moving average of $99.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.