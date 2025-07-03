FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 50.0% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth about $442,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 30,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 4.7%

BATS FNOV opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $880.72 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.65. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $50.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.76.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

