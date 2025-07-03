FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 406 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLLI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,644,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $80,741,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $48,633,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,523,000 after acquiring an additional 247,852 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,882,000 after acquiring an additional 247,065 shares during the period.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $130.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.90. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.05 and a twelve month high of $134.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $82,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,828.85. The trade was a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total transaction of $381,732.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,720. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,371 shares of company stock worth $497,324 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $145.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OLLI

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.