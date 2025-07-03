FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 802 Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Penumbra by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 893.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Stock Performance

PEN opened at $249.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.01. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $310.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 235.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $324.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 16,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.37, for a total transaction of $4,818,010.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,771,330.69. This represents a 18.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maggie Yuen sold 2,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.01, for a total value of $598,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,173,282.57. This represents a 12.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,210 shares of company stock worth $31,582,595. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $318.00 price target on Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.40.

Penumbra Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

