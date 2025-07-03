FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,421 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in 3M by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $153.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M Company has a 1 year low of $98.26 and a 1 year high of $156.35.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a return on equity of 96.19% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

