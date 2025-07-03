FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 124,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,193,000 after buying an additional 15,974 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Melius Research raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Melius started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $223.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.65. The company has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.59 and a 52-week high of $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.77%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

