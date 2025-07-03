FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,136 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $964,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,691 shares in the company, valued at $7,034,210. This represents a 12.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,140 shares of company stock worth $1,885,820. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $305.00 target price on shares of Autodesk and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $310.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 66.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.03 and a 52-week high of $326.62.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.