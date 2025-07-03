FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $323,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 73.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA VB opened at $241.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

