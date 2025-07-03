Frank Slootman Sells 306,502 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Frank Slootman sold 306,502 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $68,184,434.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,818,687.22. The trade was a 64.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, June 30th, Frank Slootman sold 217,432 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total value of $48,656,932.96.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Frank Slootman sold 294,125 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total value of $63,910,421.25.

On Thursday, June 26th, Frank Slootman sold 424,852 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.35, for a total value of $93,191,286.20.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Frank Slootman sold 7,294 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $1,517,152.00.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Frank Slootman sold 1,859 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.96, for a total value of $390,315.64.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $217.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.42. The firm has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 1.22. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $225.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $219.00 price target (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Snowflake to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 145.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth about $676,000. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,694,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,645,000 after buying an additional 98,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 23.4% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

