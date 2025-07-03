First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $137.05 and last traded at $136.88, with a volume of 18916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.54.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.96.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 87,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,143,000 after buying an additional 31,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

