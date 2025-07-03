First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $137.05 and last traded at $136.88, with a volume of 18916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.54.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Up 0.2%
The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.96.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
