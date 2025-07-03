First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$25.80

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from C$21.60 to C$25.80 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FM. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Canada raised First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Desjardins upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised First Quantum Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.05.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$25.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.40. The stock has a market cap of C$14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$13.81 and a 12 month high of C$25.96.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd is a diversified mining company. The company’s principal activities include mineral exploration, mine engineering and construction, and development and mining operations. The firm produces copper in concentrate, copper anode, copper cathode, nickel, gold, zinc, silver, acid, and pyrite.

