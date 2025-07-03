First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 12,523 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,523 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $183.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.41 and its 200-day moving average is $176.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

