First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $20.91 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 825,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,713 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 618,117 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,152,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,705,000 after buying an additional 1,666,189 shares in the last quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 104,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $24.83. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 124.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

