First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $40,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000.

VUG stock opened at $437.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $439.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $410.31 and a 200 day moving average of $401.49. The company has a market cap of $175.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

