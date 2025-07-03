First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 4,073 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO opened at $64.91 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.77.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

