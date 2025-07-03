First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 17,051 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807,527 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132,168 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,087,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,089 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,258,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,789,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,802,000 after buying an additional 362,543 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $57.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.75. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $57.42. The company has a market capitalization of $164.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

