First Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 3,667 Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV)

First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOLV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter worth about $203,740,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Solventum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,378,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in Solventum by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 8,462,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,054,000 after buying an additional 1,336,564 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in Solventum by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 1,603,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,904,000 after buying an additional 821,272 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Solventum by 738.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 566,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,086,000 after buying an additional 499,031 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Argus upgraded Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Solventum in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of SOLV opened at $78.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.55. Solventum Corporation has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.01.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. Solventum had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Solventum’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

