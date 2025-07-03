First Bank & Trust Acquires Shares of 1,708 FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,112,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,105,000 after buying an additional 22,009 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,338,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,286,000 after buying an additional 52,409 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,303,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,046,000 after buying an additional 563,265 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,107,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 648,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,193,000 after buying an additional 33,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $510,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,481 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,737.33. This trade represents a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th.

FirstCash Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $136.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.62. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.24 and a 1-year high of $138.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.35.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.32. FirstCash had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $836.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.32%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

