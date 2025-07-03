First Bank & Trust Acquires Shares of 1,628 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,442,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,332,000 after acquiring an additional 101,151 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,958,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,546,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,141,000 after purchasing an additional 511,905 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,370,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,752,000 after buying an additional 532,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,559,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,846,000 after acquiring an additional 69,940 shares during the period.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $120.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.25 and a 200 day moving average of $121.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.75 and a 12 month high of $141.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $665.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.34 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 80,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,594,209.92. The trade was a 4.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 6,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $817,288.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 69,312 shares in the company, valued at $9,017,491.20. The trade was a 8.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,282 shares of company stock worth $1,848,993 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

