First Bank & Trust Acquires 55 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Erste Group Bank raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 target price (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $269.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.81. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $277.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $10,731,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 482,836 shares in the company, valued at $129,540,070.44. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the sale, the director owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 854,716 shares of company stock valued at $221,433,761. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.