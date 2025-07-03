First Bank & Trust Acquires 31,752 Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 305.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,752 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVLV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,925,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after acquiring an additional 238,963 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Evolv Technologies by 317.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,275,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,825 shares during the period. Key Colony Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 3,043,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 3,008,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after buying an additional 393,563 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Trading Down 4.6%

EVLV stock opened at $5.79 on Thursday. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $949.56 million, a PE ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Evolv Technologies ( NASDAQ:EVLV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Evolv Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Evolv Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Evolv Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Capmk upgraded Evolv Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Evolv Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolv Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile



Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

