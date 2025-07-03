First Andes Silver (CVE:FAS) Trading Up 56.3% – Here’s What Happened

First Andes Silver Ltd. (CVE:FAS – Get Free Report) shares were up 56.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 4,815,313 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4,103% from the average daily volume of 114,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

First Andes Silver Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.65.

About First Andes Silver

First Andes Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for silver and gold properties. The company holds 100% interest in the Santas Gloria silver property covering an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Mantaro Precious Metals Corp.

