Financial Comparison: Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) vs. Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV)

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) and Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hellenic Telecom Organization and Grupo Televisa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hellenic Telecom Organization 13.70% 26.97% 10.15% Grupo Televisa -13.70% -6.99% -3.24%

Volatility & Risk

Hellenic Telecom Organization has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Televisa has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hellenic Telecom Organization 0 0 0 0 0.00 Grupo Televisa 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hellenic Telecom Organization and Grupo Televisa, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Grupo Televisa has a consensus price target of $3.87, suggesting a potential upside of 68.12%. Given Grupo Televisa’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Televisa is more favorable than Hellenic Telecom Organization.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.8% of Grupo Televisa shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hellenic Telecom Organization and Grupo Televisa”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hellenic Telecom Organization $2.10 billion 3.81 $518.11 million N/A N/A Grupo Televisa $3.42 billion 0.37 -$453.78 million ($0.80) -2.88

Hellenic Telecom Organization has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grupo Televisa.

Dividends

Hellenic Telecom Organization pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Grupo Televisa pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Grupo Televisa pays out -10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Grupo Televisa beats Hellenic Telecom Organization on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hellenic Telecom Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services. It also provides mobile and satellite telecommunication, electronic money, e-commerce, financing, consultancy and security, real estate, insurance brokerage, training, wholesale telephony, retail, marketing, overdue accounts management, wholesale broadband, and infrastructure services. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. was incorporated in 1949 and is based in Athens, Greece. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom AG.

About Grupo Televisa

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network. The Sky segment offers direct-to-home broadcast satellite pay television services comprising program, installation, and equipment rental services to subscribers in Mexico, Central America, and the Dominican Republic; and national advertising sales. The Other Businesses segment is involved in the sports and show business promotion, soccer, publishing and publishing distribution, and gaming, as well as provides transmission concessions and facilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

